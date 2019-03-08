City of Ely's women's cricket sessions to help females get involved in sport

Some of the participants of City of Ely Cricket Club's women's sessions. Picture: REBECCA CASE-UPTON Archant

City of Ely Cricket Club are giving a unique opportunity for females to get involved in sport this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club are hosting women's cricket sessions at their Paradise Centre base, aiming to introduce those who have never played before into the game.

Budding cricketers will be able to build on their current skillset through fielding, batting and bowling drills, as well as taking part in a friendly game at the end.

You may also want to watch:

Coaches involved in the sessions are Simon, Ben and David Cross, who either play or have played for the club, and Essex Women's representative Millie Oddi, who featured for City of Ely as a youth player.

Sessions have already seen both teenagers and adults taking part, which are free to attend and take place on Wednesdays between 7.30-9pm on the Paradise Centre field, where females aged 11 and over are welcome.

For more information, please email Rebecca Case-Upton at beckycu148@gmail.com or call 07785291727.