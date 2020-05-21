Popular markets to reopen ‘for essential food items’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ely Markets are rumoured to open on June 11 for essential food items only. Picture: Ely Markets Archant

The popular markets in Ely are set to reopen next month to allow residents to buy essential food items without having to go into supermarkets.

June 11 is the rumoured date and was revealed by one stall holder who was told by organisers they were not able to reopen as they are non-essensial.

Susanne Stent of Silver Oak Coffee said: “The Ely Market team have told traders they are planning for the markets to reopen on June 11.

“In the first stage this will only be for essential food items, not take out coffee unfortunately, and will only be the Thursday and Saturday markets.

“I’m sure they will be updating people with their final plans soon.

“So we have a bit longer to wait until we can make you your latte or mocha or flattie.”

After being forced shut due to the coronavirus, Silver Oak Coffee are now taking orders online and over the phone.

Mrs Stent added: “In the meantime, Bruce is still roasting twice a week and taking orders online and over the phone.

“He is also experimenting with our own nitro Cold Brew, which will be something to look forward to.”