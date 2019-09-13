Say hello to the new city ranger - appointed to keep Ely tidy

A city ranger has been appointed in Ely to keep the streets clean and tidy.

Kerry Edmondson-Brown, who is the new ranger, can now be spotted out and about in the city centre.

She will liaise with shop owners, traders and tourists in a bid to make the city the best it can be.

Her role comes after Ely City Council decided that they wanted to "improve the appearance" of the cathedral city in April this year.

Mayor Mike Rouse, chairman of the personnel, finance and governance committee, said it was due to the council taking on an increasing number of responsibilities previously carried out by the district council.

"It has been the wish of both this council and East Cambridgeshire District Council that we should be more responsible for the economic well being of the city and parish," he said.

Kerry can be seen wearing her blue ranger's uniform while working alongside the city council and meeting traders.