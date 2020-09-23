Advanced search

Ely Cathedral joins Blackpool Tower and the London Eye by going green for national campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:08 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 23 September 2020

Ely Cathedral will join landmarks such as Blackpool Tower and the London Eye in lighting up green as part of WRAP�s Recycle Week campaign. Picture: EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE DISTRICT COUNCIL

Ely Cathedral will join other national landmarks by lighting up to recognise those that have continued to recycle amid the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national campaign.

The cathedral will light up green for residents and visitors on Sunday, September 27 as part of WRAP’s Recycle Week campaign, to thank recycling and waste key workers who have worked throughout the pandemic.

In partnership with East Cambs Street Scene (ECSS), owned by East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) responsible for providing recycling and waste services across the district, Ely Cathedral will join landmarks such as the London Eye and Blackpool Tower to mark the occasion.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at ECDC, said: “It is the first instance this has happened and its timing couldn’t have been more perfect. This is something light-hearted for all to enjoy.

“We hope that residents will look out for it and share it with friends and family alongside the message that we can all do our part to recycle.”

This year’s Recycle Week theme is ‘thanking the nation: together – we recycle’, which also aims to recognise those who have made a positive change to society during lockdown.

Reverend Dr Jenny Gage, minister for social justice at Ely Cathedral, said: “Ely Cathedral is committed to safeguard the integrity of creation and renew the life on earth.

“We believe that working in collaboration will help us achieve this as well as raise awareness.

“The local council, the cathedral and other influential organisations and businesses must come together to help sustain the earth.”

MORE: Ely Cathedral illuminated blue in recognition of NHS and keyworkers amid coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Julia Huffer, waste champion for ECDC, added: “I am very proud of the resilience of our street scene team. Although they rightfully so made changes to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic, the waste service to residents was not affected.

“I am also very thankful to our residents, who have not only shown their appreciation to ECSS operatives, but also continued to recycle throughout the pandemic.

“As a council we have a strong ambition to become a cleaner, greener East Cambridgeshire and it’s the efforts of all over the past few months which fills me with hope that together we can achieve this.”

For more information about Recycle Week, visit: https://www.wrap.org.uk/content/recycle-week-2020.

