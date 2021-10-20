Published: 11:47 AM October 20, 2021

Our campaign aims to help tackle fuel poverty in our communities this winter - Credit: PA

My energy supplier recently went under and the new tariff I’ve been put on is far more than I used to pay.

I’ve heard energy prices are set to rise further and I’m just not sure I can afford it.

What help can I get or small changes can I make around my house to help save some money this winter?

The cost of energy is very high at the moment and it's causing many people to worry.

Normally we would suggest switching to a better deal, but the situation is very difficult at the moment and there aren’t a lot of good deals out there.

However, there are still other small ways you can keep your bills down.

Little everyday things can help, such as making sure televisions and other electronic devices are switched off and not left on standby; washing clothes on a lower temperature; and only filling the kettle with the water you need.

Turning down your main thermostat by 1 degree can save you around £60 on your energy bill.

And by spending one minute less in the shower each day, a family of four could save £75 a year on energy and water bills.

The Government’s Simple Energy Advice website has more tips like this.

You’re right in another way about bills going through the roof - and the walls.

One way of cutting costs in the long-run is good insulation and energy-efficient heating.

You may be able to get financial support to help insulate your home or change your boiler under the Energy Company Obligation scheme.

You can also contact your energy supplier for more information. If you’re renting, ask your landlord to do this.

If you’re in a household that’s not connected to the gas grid you may also be able to receive help under the Home Upgrade Grant scheme through your local authority.

There’s some financial support available for paying your energy bills, depending on your situation.

For example, if you’re a pensioner with a low income or receive Universal Credit or other means-tested benefits, you may be entitled to the Warm Home Discount.

This gives you £140 a year to go towards your bills. Check the Government website to find out if you can claim it.

Citizens Advice Rural Cambs also offers additional targeted advice and support covering all types of energy issues.

Our aim is to ensure that clients are living in warm efficient homes on a tariff they can afford.

Households may not realise that we can get help towards the cost of heating and lighting your home especially if you are on a low income or claiming benefits.

The Government recently announced a £500m fund to support households this winter so keep a look out for announcements about how this could help you.

In England, it will be distributed by Local Authorities.

If you need help and support from CARC, or would like to book a referral for an energy adviser please contact us and mention you would like tailored energy advice.

You can do this through one of the following methods:

* Adviceline on 0808 2787807 Monday to Friday 9.30am to 3.30pm.

* Universal Credit Help to Claim line: 0800 1448444, for anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit

* Webchat or email via: www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk

Information is also available on our website at www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk or at www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Appointments, including face-to-face, where required for advice at either our main centres or outreach sessions are made after a telephone assessment.