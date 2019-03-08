Win a family ticket to see Circus Petite in Littleport
PUBLISHED: 16:09 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 26 September 2019
Archant
Circus Petite bring fun for all the family to Littleport next month - and we have a family ticket to give away for their performance on Wednesday October 2 at 6pm.
The creation of Ipswich-based children's entertainment company, Mr Bean Entertainments, owners Daniel and David Bean bring their 250-seater tent to Parson's Lane Recreation Ground from October 1 to 6.
People of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of acts including juggling, rope walking, hula-hooping, magic and the world famous clown duo, The Konyots, who will join the fun for the final two weeks.
Mr and Mr Bean said: "We are so excited to be back on tour again this year.
"We had such a fabulous reaction from the people who came last year, and we've upped our game for this year's tour.
You may also want to watch:
"As well as a line-up of exceptionally talented acts, we've got a few surprises that will have the audience smiling from ear to ear."
- To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, please answer the question: What is the name of the famous clown duo mentioned in this article
- Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk
- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.
- The closing date is Monday September 30 at 9am.
For show times and to book tickets visit www.circuspetite.co.uk or find Circus Petite on Facebook and Instagram.