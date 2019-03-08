Win a family ticket to see Circus Petite in Littleport

Circus Petite are back on tour in Cambridgeshire and will be visiting Littleport next week. They will be at Parson's Lane Recreation Ground from October 1 to 6. Picture: CIRCUS PETITE. Archant

Circus Petite bring fun for all the family to Littleport next month - and we have a family ticket to give away for their performance on Wednesday October 2 at 6pm.

The creation of Ipswich-based children's entertainment company, Mr Bean Entertainments, owners Daniel and David Bean bring their 250-seater tent to Parson's Lane Recreation Ground from October 1 to 6.

People of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of acts including juggling, rope walking, hula-hooping, magic and the world famous clown duo, The Konyots, who will join the fun for the final two weeks.

Mr and Mr Bean said: "We are so excited to be back on tour again this year.

"We had such a fabulous reaction from the people who came last year, and we've upped our game for this year's tour.

"As well as a line-up of exceptionally talented acts, we've got a few surprises that will have the audience smiling from ear to ear."

- To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, please answer the question: What is the name of the famous clown duo mentioned in this article

- Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

- The closing date is Monday September 30 at 9am.

For show times and to book tickets visit www.circuspetite.co.uk or find Circus Petite on Facebook and Instagram.