Win a family ticket to see Circus Petite in Littleport

PUBLISHED: 16:09 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 26 September 2019

Circus Petite are back on tour in Cambridgeshire and will be visiting Littleport next week. They will be at Parson’s Lane Recreation Ground from October 1 to 6. Picture: CIRCUS PETITE.

Circus Petite bring fun for all the family to Littleport next month - and we have a family ticket to give away for their performance on Wednesday October 2 at 6pm.

The creation of Ipswich-based children's entertainment company, Mr Bean Entertainments, owners Daniel and David Bean bring their 250-seater tent to Parson's Lane Recreation Ground from October 1 to 6.

People of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of acts including juggling, rope walking, hula-hooping, magic and the world famous clown duo, The Konyots, who will join the fun for the final two weeks.

Mr and Mr Bean said: "We are so excited to be back on tour again this year.

"We had such a fabulous reaction from the people who came last year, and we've upped our game for this year's tour.

"As well as a line-up of exceptionally talented acts, we've got a few surprises that will have the audience smiling from ear to ear."

- To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, please answer the question: What is the name of the famous clown duo mentioned in this article

- Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

- The closing date is Monday September 30 at 9am.

For show times and to book tickets visit www.circuspetite.co.uk or find Circus Petite on Facebook and Instagram.

