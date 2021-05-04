Cineworld Ely expected to reopen in May

Published: 4:41 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 5:34 PM May 4, 2021

A spokesperson for Cineworld Ely has said the cinema is expected to reopen in May. - Credit: Archant

Cineworld Ely has not revealed exactly when it plans to reopen but a spokesperson has said it “expects to resume operations” this month.

The cinema industries has been among the worst hit during the pandemic, and the global cinema chain closed all branches around the world “until further notice” in October.

A spokesperson did not confirm an exact date for the Ely reopening, but said: “We expect to resume operations in the UK including Ely, in May, in line with current government guidance.”

Cinemas should be able to reopen from May 17, when the country enters Step 3 of the government’s roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions.

Cineworld Huntingdon has announced on social media it is recruiting staff, but has also not revealed when it plans to reopen exactly.

Meanwhile, the Ely cinema’s social media platforms have remained silent since its last post on October 9 to announce all branches had closed.

Cineworld entered crisis talks in October after it reported a £1.3bn loss in the first six months of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic had a devastating impact on the high street.

At the time, the company cited delays to the new James Bond screening as part of its decision to shut unexpectedly.