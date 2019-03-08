Advanced search

Staff welcome first residents to new 55-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 July 2019

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Archant

A 66-bedroom care home has opened in Lynn Road, Ely that includes a cinema for residents, a coffee bar and providing up to 100 full and part-time jobs.

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

The Orchards opened officially on Friday and will become the 25th such facility provided by Greensleeves Care.

The state-of-the-art care home also features a physiotherapy room, several lounges, and a library and provides for both residential care and specialist dementia care.

Greensleeves Care is a registered charity and says it has built the Ely home within its long established principles "from which we have never wavered".

A spokesman said: "The staff never forgets they are guests in the residents' home and they consider ourselves privileged to share those homes with them.

"Everyone at Greensleeves lives by this ethos. It empowers the residents to influence and drive the decisions that impact their lives."

Nick Broadbent, development director at LNT Care Developments said: "We are looking forward to seeing the care home become a fantastic local community facility."

Home manager Samantha Curran said: "The Orchards looks elegant and has been designed and furnished to the highest specifications. My team and I look forward to settling in at the care home and welcoming new residents who I am sure will be as impressed with their new home as I am."

