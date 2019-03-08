Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

PUBLISHED: 13:32 23 July 2019

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Archant

A 66-bedroom care home has opened in Ely that includes a cinema for residents, a coffee bar and providing up to 100 full and part-time jobs.

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

The Orchards opened officially on Friday and will become the 25th such facility provided by Greensleeves Care.

The state-of-the-art care home also features a physiotherapy room, several lounges, and a library and provides for both residential care and specialist dementia care.

Greensleeves Care is a registered charity and says it has built the Ely home within its long established principles "from which we have never wavered".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: "The staff never forgets they are guests in the residents' home and they consider ourselves privileged to share those homes with them.

"Everyone at Greensleeves lives by this ethos. It empowers the residents to influence and drive the decisions that impact their lives."

Nick Broadbent, development director at LNT Care Developments said: "We are looking forward to seeing the care home become a fantastic local community facility."

Home manager Samantha Curran said: "The Orchards looks elegant and has been designed and furnished to the highest specifications. My team and I look forward to settling in at the care home and welcoming new residents who I am sure will be as impressed with their new home as I am."

It is based in Forsythia Road, Ely.

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Soham man who threatened to stab ex-partner is put behind bars

Christopher West, 27, from Soham, who ignored a restraining order and threatened to stab his ex-partner has been jailed for more than a year. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport. John Pugh (pictured) has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Staff welcome first residents to new 66-bed care home in Ely that boosts coffee bar, a library and even a cinema

Official opening of the new 66-bed care home at Ely called The Orchards. It is run by Greensleeves, a charity. Picture; GREENSLEEVES

Girl who was diagnosed with brain tumour at just eight-years-old meets her celeb idol Lewis Hamilton thanks to children’s charity

An 11-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was just eight-years-old has met her Formula 1 idol Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Supplied / Rays of Sunshine

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Soham man who threatened to stab ex-partner is put behind bars

Christopher West, 27, from Soham, who ignored a restraining order and threatened to stab his ex-partner has been jailed for more than a year. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport

Father jailed for baseball bat revenge attack in Littleport. John Pugh (pictured) has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire County Council report concludes ‘insufficient time’ give to planning Ely bypass which meant no-one knew true cost until it was built

Following completion of the Ely Bypass, the county council asked internal audit to review the scheme in order to understand the cost increases in the contract and to develop a lessons learned report. Picture: RICS Ely bypass aerial view

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

Health chiefs call immediate halt to talks over threat to out of hours GP services at Ely and Doddington following widespread revolt and anger

Health crisis in Ely and the Fens: Top leftL Doddington Hospital. Top right: David Archer of HUC. Bottom leftL Jan Thomas of CCG. Bottom right: Princess of Wales Hospital, Ely. Furious responses to consultations over down grading out of hours care at Doddington and Ely has prompted an immediatehalt to talks. Picture; ARCHANT

Unusual insect caught on camera near Littleport

A hummingbird hawk moth was caught on camera by David Meacock this month. Picture: DAVID MEACOCK

Call for families in Cambridgeshire to talk about organ donation as more than 60 people wait for transplant

Call for families in Cambridgeshire to talk about organ donation as more than 60 people wait for transplant. Picture: NHS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists