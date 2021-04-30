News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Five new walking routes to explore in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:43 PM April 30, 2021   
Church of St Cyriac & St Julitta, Swaffham Prior, Cambridgeshire

Church of St Cyriac & St Julitta, Swaffham Prior, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Alessandra Guiso / The CCT

A charity has launched five new Cambridgeshire routes ahead of a national walking festival. 

Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) is launching the series of walks as part of a campaign to celebrate National Walking Month, which runs from May 1-31. 

All Saints' Church, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

All Saints' Church, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Andy Marshall

The new walks, which were suggested or supported by local volunteers, inclued a short urban walk in the middle of Cambridge city with two very different CCT churches.

There is also a longer rural amble in Swaffham Prior with a walk along Devil’s Dyke and a rural stroll exploring Offord D'Arcy, Offord Cluny, Buckden and the River Ouse.

St Peter's Church, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

St Peter's Church, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire - Credit: THE CCT

Another new route is the 'hundred parishes' stroll of Duxford which is only three kilometres long but passes about half of the parish’s 50 listed buildings including the medieval church of St John’s, which has Norman craftsmanship dating from the 11th century.

CCT is the national charity protecting historic churches at risk and has 356 historic churches under its care. 

St John's Church, Duxford, Cambridgeshire

St John's Church, Duxford, Cambridgeshire - Credit: Andy Marshall

Donations to individual churches are welcomed and ‘text to donate’ codes are displayed in each church. 

As part of the walking festival, CCT is also launching a photography competition, with the chance to win a bundle of books on historic churches and CCT membership.

St Peter's Church, Offord D'Arcy, Cambridgeshire

St Peter's Church, Offord D'Arcy, Cambridgeshire - Credit: THE CCT

Use #ChurchPhotos to tweet your pictures to CCT.

More information, walk routes and maps can be downloaded via the CCT website.

