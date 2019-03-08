Ten year fundraising project will see Witchford church get new facilities

A 10-year project to raise money to install new facilities at St Andrew's Church in Witchford is set to get underway. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Archant

A 10-year project to raise money to install new facilities at St Andrew's Church in Witchford is set to get underway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will mean that an accessible toilet and refreshment facilities will be installed at the church.

The parishioners have been working for more than 10 years on this project and are overjoyed that it is finally going ahead.

Much of the money has been raised from the generosity of a number of grant bodies including:

You may also want to watch:

The Congregational and General Charitable Trust, Amey Community Fund, Garfield Weston, Allchurches Trust, Ely Community Trust and Cambridge Historic Churches Trust.

The remaining funds have been amassed from coffee mornings and other activities over the years largely due to the initiative of John and Pat Rickwood.

These activities are planned to continue to cover a loan and they are expected to expand with both the church and the church hall available for use by the community.

Local film maker, Douglas Downing, will be making a film on the church and the project today (Wednesday August 14) which will be available for viewing after that date.

For more information please contact rjwestwell@hotmail.com