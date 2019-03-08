Sumptuous church lunch in Witchford to help fund new facilities

Pictured is Rosemary and Lynn Streets and other villagers enjoying a previous function.

A church in Witchford will be serving a £10 lunch in aid of funding new facilities.

St Andrew’s Church is hoping to raise enough money for an accessible toilet, refreshment facilities and repairs.

The meal will consist of Harnwell ham or quiche, salad or seasonal vegetables and baked potato followed by a selection of sumptuous puddings and coffee.

It will take place this Saturday (March 23) at 12.30pm in the church hall.

Some drinks will be provided but participants should feel welcome to bring their own.

Tickets are available from Witchford Post Office, Enid Bedford or Rosemary Westwell.

You can also book your place and pay at the door by contacting Rosemary on (01353) 663918 or by emailing rjwestwell@hotmail.com.

Visitors are encouraged to come and enjoy themselves and meet others from the area while helping a good cause.