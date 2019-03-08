Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sumptuous church lunch in Witchford to help fund new facilities

PUBLISHED: 09:57 18 March 2019

Rosemary Westwell

Sumptuous church lunch in Witchford to help fund new facilities. Pictured is Rosemary and Lynn Streets and other villagers enjoying a previous function. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Sumptuous church lunch in Witchford to help fund new facilities. Pictured is Rosemary and Lynn Streets and other villagers enjoying a previous function. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Archant

A church in Witchford will be serving a £10 lunch in aid of funding new facilities.

St Andrew’s Church is hoping to raise enough money for an accessible toilet, refreshment facilities and repairs.

The meal will consist of Harnwell ham or quiche, salad or seasonal vegetables and baked potato followed by a selection of sumptuous puddings and coffee.

It will take place this Saturday (March 23) at 12.30pm in the church hall.

Some drinks will be provided but participants should feel welcome to bring their own.

Tickets are available from Witchford Post Office, Enid Bedford or Rosemary Westwell.

You can also book your place and pay at the door by contacting Rosemary on (01353) 663918 or by emailing rjwestwell@hotmail.com.

Visitors are encouraged to come and enjoy themselves and meet others from the area while helping a good cause.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Ely Eel Weekend 2019 gets underway with launch event at The Maltings

Dozens of city residents and civic dignitaries attended the launch of Ely’s Eel Weekend and Food and Drink Festival, which is now in its 15th year. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

REVIEW: ‘Complex chords into emotive harmony’ as Ely Consort impress at Ely Methodist Chapel

Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Most Read

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.

Sprawling ‘tent city’ on the outskirts of Wisbech reflects the extent to which homelessness has engulfed this Fenland town

The 'tent city' on the outskirts of Wisbech, a symbol of the homeless situation in the town. Picture; SUBMITTED

Ely Eel Weekend 2019 gets underway with launch event at The Maltings

Dozens of city residents and civic dignitaries attended the launch of Ely’s Eel Weekend and Food and Drink Festival, which is now in its 15th year. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

REVIEW: ‘Complex chords into emotive harmony’ as Ely Consort impress at Ely Methodist Chapel

Ely Consort, directed by Matthew Rudd, is an excellent choir and obviously delighted the packed audience in Ely Methodist Chapel on Saturday. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Campaign to crackdown on fly-tipping launched in East Cambridgeshire

Campaign to crackdown on fly-tipping launched in East Cambridgeshire. Here is a picture of fly tipping on an industrial site at Mepal last week. Picture: ELY STANDARD READER

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

Energy efficiency one of the keys to Cambridgeshire County Council’s planned £18m new headquarters at Alconbury

Cambridgeshire County Council hope for high energy efficiency outcomes for their new £18m headquarters at Alconbury. Picture; CAMBS CC

Littleport Gymnastics Club win 22 medals at competition

Ten members of Littleport Gymnastics Club took home 22 medals and several ribbons at their latest competition. Picture: DIANA STRANGE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists