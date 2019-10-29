Advanced search

Four-year plans for refurbishments at Soham Methodist Church finally underway as chapel closes for six months

29 October, 2019 - 16:30
The congregation at Soham Methodist church

A Cambridgeshire church will keep its doors closed until the new year while refurbishment works are completed.

Soham Methodist Church will remain shut for six months will works, which are four years in the making, get underway.

The chapel was opened 150 years ago in 1869 and the new works are set to "bring our a major transformation" of the church interior.

A spokesman said: "This will create a flexible and welcoming space fit, not just for worship on Sunday, but for community use the rest of the week as well.

"The church hall is already well used by many local groups and the church will now be able to offer an additional space for community use."

The work is expected to be complete by the end of March next year in time for Easter.

Until then, Sunday worship will be held in the hall, which will continue to be available for community groups.

Works include, replacing the pews with chairs, installing new heating and lighting, reconfiguring the entrance space and removing the now redundant organ.

There will also be a new audio-visual system and other updates to the building.

