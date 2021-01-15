News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
More than 300 donations made to charity's Christmas shoe box appeal

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:00 AM January 15, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM January 15, 2021
Members of the public donated more than 300 donations for CHS Group’s annual Christmas shoe box appeal.

Kind-hearted members of the public donated more than 300 items for a charitable housing organisation’s annual Christmas shoe box appeal.  

CHS Group, who provide support services in Ely, Wisbech and Cambridge, were inundated with donations last month – giving back to those in need.  

The group provides support for those who would otherwise be homeless, young parents and their children, as well as those with learning or mental health difficulties.  

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our annual Christmas Shoe Box appeal received over 300 donations from the local community this festive season.  

“As a result, every single resident at CHS Group’s community support services in Cambridgeshire had a gift to open at Christmas. 

“We had enough surplus gifts to redistribute donations to other local housing projects across the county, including: Whitworth House, Castle Project, Victoria Project, Willow House, Housing First and Women’s Aid.” 

For more information on CHS Group, visit: www.chsgroup.org.uk/  

