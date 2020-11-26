Ely Foodbank joins forces with Cambridge Commodities for Christmas shoebox appeal
Ely Foodbank and wholesalers Cambridge Commodities have teamed up in a bid to provide goody-filled shoeboxes to those in need this Christmas.
The city’s good cause and the local nutritional ingredients suppliers aim to fill each box with £15 worth of non-perishables using cash donations.
The Christmas collaboration has the ultimate goal of creating 100 shoeboxes for those who need them most over the festive period.
James Stevens, CEO of Cambridge Commodities, said: “We were so inspired by the generosity of the people of Ely during our half term lunches campaign.
“As a result, we’ve teamed up with the Ely Foodbank again this Christmas time to help them with their Christmas shoebox appeal.
“For a small donation, you can give the gift of kindness this year to a family who need it the most in our area.”
Cambridge Commodities and local restaurant Daybreaks recently agreed to provide Cambridgeshire children with free meals over the half-term period.
Ely Foodbank is a charitable distribution centre that specialises in providing care packages containing food with the support of volunteers and donors throughout the country.
To make a donation, visit: www.localgiving.org/charity/elyfoodbank/