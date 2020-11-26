Advanced search

Ely Foodbank joins forces with Cambridge Commodities for Christmas shoebox appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:32 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 26 November 2020

Ely Foodbank has teamed up with Cambridge Commodities in a bid to stock 100 shoeboxes for those in need this Christmas. Picture: Wesley T Allen/File

Ely Foodbank has teamed up with Cambridge Commodities in a bid to stock 100 shoeboxes for those in need this Christmas. Picture: Wesley T Allen/File

Creative Commons, attribution, non-commercial, share-alike

Ely Foodbank and wholesalers Cambridge Commodities have teamed up in a bid to provide goody-filled shoeboxes to those in need this Christmas.

The city’s good cause and the local nutritional ingredients suppliers aim to fill each box with £15 worth of non-perishables using cash donations.

The Christmas collaboration has the ultimate goal of creating 100 shoeboxes for those who need them most over the festive period.

James Stevens, CEO of Cambridge Commodities, said: “We were so inspired by the generosity of the people of Ely during our half term lunches campaign.

You may also want to watch:

“As a result, we’ve teamed up with the Ely Foodbank again this Christmas time to help them with their Christmas shoebox appeal.

“For a small donation, you can give the gift of kindness this year to a family who need it the most in our area.”

Cambridge Commodities and local restaurant Daybreaks recently agreed to provide Cambridgeshire children with free meals over the half-term period.

Ely Foodbank is a charitable distribution centre that specialises in providing care packages containing food with the support of volunteers and donors throughout the country.

To make a donation, visit: www.localgiving.org/charity/elyfoodbank/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

We’re in Tier 2 - and here’s a complete list of what you can and cannot do after December 2

Health secretary Matt Hancock has announced the Tier system - and Cambridgeshire is on the list in Tier 2. Picture: PA Wire

Ely Foodbank joins forces with Cambridge Commodities for Christmas shoebox appeal

Ely Foodbank has teamed up with Cambridge Commodities in a bid to stock 100 shoeboxes for those in need this Christmas. Picture: Wesley T Allen/File

Ely to host the world-famous Boat Race in 2021 after switch from the Thames

Ely will host the 2021 edition of the Boat Race after it was moved from the Thames. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Donut cop caught ‘effectively stealing while in uniform’ sacked

Pc Simon Read sacked for gross misconduct. He swapped bar codes for a 7p bag of carrots onto a £9.99 box of donuts at Tesco Extra in Wisbech. Picture; Terry Harris

Rats on the rise! Thousands of rats recorded as ‘lockdown boosts population’

Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images