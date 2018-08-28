Advanced search

Generous shoppers and residents raise more than £7,000 for Rotary Club of Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:23 08 January 2019

Generous shoppers and residents raise more than £7,000 for Rotary Club of Ely Christmas collections. Picture: PHIL SMITH

More than £7,000 was raised by the Rotary Club of Ely during their Christmas collections in the community.

Fundraising around the streets of Ely raised £6,500 and the High Street collections on two Saturdays raised £1,300 making a grand total of £7,800.

The money will go towards local charities, disaster areas and other good causes.

Phil Smith, one of the organisers, said “I am delighted with the support we have received this year from those helping towards the collection but also with the generosity of many people.

“It appears that many look forward to this collection as it is their starting point for Christmas.

“The organisers also wish to express their sincere thanks to 1st Call (Hire & Sales), Common Farm Liveries, Witchford, and EACH in the High Street for their support and assistance.

“If anyone was out when we called round but would still like to donate to support our charitable giving please go to www.mydonate.bt.com and search for Rotary Club of Ely.”

Joining the Ely Rotary Club were members from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, Inner Wheel Club of Ely, the local charity Pos+ability, the Ely Rowing Club, members and leaders of the Cambridgeshire Police Cadets, students and staff from Ely College, the swimming club and other volunteers.

For more information on the club or to contact them if you are a charity looking for financial support, visit the website at: www.elyrotary.co.uk

