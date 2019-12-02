Advanced search

Dazzling display for Ely's biggest ever switch on with Chico, Santa and panto cast

PUBLISHED: 14:41 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 02 December 2019

Spectacular switch on event for Ely's Christmas lights included X Factor popstar Chico, KD Theatre and plenty of smiling faces in the city. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

It was a night to remember in Ely as their biggest ever Christmas lights switch on welcomed X Factor popstar Chico.

It was the 15th anniversary of the event and hailed as the best yet.

The fabulous cast of this year's panto Dick Whittington from KD Productions also brought sparkle to the city.

Stall holders from Visit Ely, Fen House and The Maltings - among many others - lined the streets to sell Christmas crafts and sweet treats.

Mayor Mike Rouse was on hand to welcome guests alongside Santa Claus - who was also keen to meet chart topper Chico.

In 2006 he went to number one with his single 'It's Chico Time' - knocking Madonna off the top spot.

He took to the stage after Robbie Williams tribute Lee Pashley got the crowds swaying to hits of the star from yesteryear.

Youngsters from Octagon Dance impressed with their new routines.

