Christmas lights put up in Ely as sponsors step in to support event

29 October, 2019 - 12:04
Preparations for Ely'’s Christmas lights switch on are underway in the city. Picture: SARAH BELLOW/TWITTER

Preparations for Ely's Christmas lights switch on are underway after sponsorship has come from organisers behind two of the biggest events in the city.

It was feared that the popular fixture in the festive calendar would not be staged to its full capacity after another £6,000 was needed.

But Ely Community Events and Ely Rotary Clubs who are behind the fireworks display and Aquafest have now stepped in.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the switch on, with thousands set to descend on the city from 4pm on Friday November 29.

Ian Newstead, event manager, said: "How wonderful is it that two other charity and volunteer events have come together to support another event in Ely."

Volunteers started putting up the Christmas lights in the city on Saturday (October 26) at 8am.

For more information of how you can help this year then call Ian on 07902015598 or email ian.newstead@integral.co.uk

