Christmas miracle as gifts stolen from grandparents’ car found by police officers and returned to children they were bought for

Gifts, allegedly stolen from the boot of a car in Ely, were returned by police officers just in time for Christmas. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON / PA IMAGES DAVE THOMPSON / PA IMAGES

It was an Ely Christmas miracle as police officers returned gifts which were stolen from a car just days before the festive holiday.

The large Ikea bag containing the presents was said to have been taken from the owner’s car boot whilst they were unloading at a home in Ely.

Police officers were handed the gifts after they were found – still in the bag – in a hedge on St Johns Road in the city on Wednesday, December 19.

They used social media to attempt to find the owners after they found tags on the gifts saying “darling Naomi from Nanna and Gramps”.

Paul Staines saw the post and headed to the station to retrieve the stolen presents. He thanked the “kind person” who handed them in and the police.

He said: “Thanks to East Cambridgeshire Police and the kind person who handed my grandchildren’s Christmas gifts in.”

One user on social media said: “Great to see this being reunited with the rightful owner. Thanks for everything the public and police do to help others.”