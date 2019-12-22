Cambridgeshire cafe serves Christmas lunch - for dogs

A village café near Ely is now serving a Christmas lunch for all to enjoy - even customers of the canine variety.

Joan's Coffee Shop, off the A10 in Landbeach, is inviting customers to enjoy their Christmas lunch with all the trimmings while their dogs tuck into the 'Dog's Christmas Dinner'.

It will be made up of sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, tuna, cheese, egg, turkey and topped with gravy.

Wendy Martin, catering coordinator, said: "We are very excited to offer a place for dog lovers to come and enjoy a Christmas meal out without worrying about leaving their pets at home.

"We will be offering the 'Dog's Christmas Dinner' every day up until Christmas, with plans to extend our dog menu in the future."

The café is a social enterprise run by homelessness charity Emmaus Cambridge and generates funding to support the charity's work in helping formerly homeless people rebuild their lives.

It is open from Monday to Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm and is located at Green End, Landbeach, Cambridge, CB25 9FD.

