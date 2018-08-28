Community join together for Christmas Day dinner at Ely Cathedral

Community join together for Christmas Day dinner at Ely Cathedral. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A community Christmas Day lunch was held in the glorious Lady Chapel at Ely Cathedral to bring festive cheer to those who may have been celebrating alone.

The dinner, including turkey and all the trimmings included drinks and desserts to share, all cooked by Swavesey-based Crucial Catering.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse described it as depicting “the real meaning of Christmas” and showing “Christianity in action”.

Helpers were on hand to dish up the tasty meals and spread Christmas joy at the dinner, which took place after Christmas Day Eucharist at noon.

However, the lunch wasn’t just for those people who may be on their own this Christmas, but also family and friends who wanted to spend lunch with the community.

One resident commented: “Fantastic!! Community and Christianity meeting to spread joy on this special day. It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves.”