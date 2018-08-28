Christmas cheer from the Rocking Ukuleles for Ely and District Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

A celebration of music brought a festive twist to a Christmas lunch for one Ely charity thanks to the Rocking Ukuleles.

The Ely and District Parkinson’s Disease Support Group were treated to a range of seasonal and favourite tunes at their December meeting, alongside a buffet lunch and draw.

It was also a special occasion for John Bassett, who after four years hung up his ukulele and retired.

The support group agreed the afternoon had been a huge success and thanked all those speakers who had helped to deliver a varied and interesting programme in 2018.

They meet on the third Tuesday of every month at The Bell Holt Meeting Room on Lisle Lane, 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

It offers an opportunity for those with Parkinson’s and their carers to spend an afternoon together in a social setting and listen to a monthly speaker.

Topics in 2019 will include a talk on personal safety, the experiences of working at Newmarket Racecourse and a session on laughter yoga.

New members are always welcome, and should you like more information please contact Brian Hayes, support group coordinator on 01353 860102.