Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band

Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A joyous afternoon of carols by the City of Ely Military Band brought Christmas cheer to Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The band transformed Needhams Hall on December 15 as they performed a selection of favourite Christmas carols and songs.

There was also a tribute to former bandmaster Maurice Blake and Pete Roberts Graeme Curry who passed away this year.

You may also want to watch:

Members of the City of Ely Council were also present, including Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and mayoress Lauren.

Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Mayor Rouse said: "Thank you Phil, Laurine and all the members of the band, the City is rightly proud of you all.

"There was a touching tributes to those who passed away this year, but the best tribute of all and to all those members of the band over the years who have gone before, was in the beautiful music and the appreciation of the audience."

The band perform a wide range of music including traditional marches.