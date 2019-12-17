Advanced search

Joyous afternoon of Christmas music by City of Ely Military Band

17 December, 2019
A joyous afternoon of carols by the City of Ely Military Band brought Christmas cheer to Ely.

The band transformed Needhams Hall on December 15 as they performed a selection of favourite Christmas carols and songs.

There was also a tribute to former bandmaster Maurice Blake and Pete Roberts Graeme Curry who passed away this year.

Members of the City of Ely Council were also present, including Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and mayoress Lauren.

Mayor Rouse said: "Thank you Phil, Laurine and all the members of the band, the City is rightly proud of you all.

"There was a touching tributes to those who passed away this year, but the best tribute of all and to all those members of the band over the years who have gone before, was in the beautiful music and the appreciation of the audience."

The band perform a wide range of music including traditional marches.

