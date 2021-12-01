A Christmas lights trail has been opened at Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Sony Music

Over 250,000 individual lights and colourful trees are just some of the features dazzling visitors in one part of Cambridgeshire this month as the countdown to Christmas begins.

An illuminated trail including more than a million twinkling lights will grace visitors as Christmas at Wimpole gets underway.

The trail passes through the National Trust-owned Wimpole Estate, accompanied by Christmas music as people of all ages through the seasonally-decorated gardens.

Families, friends and couples can also catch a glimpse of Father Christmas with independent street vendors on hand for those feeling hungry and thirsty.

The illuminated trail is open on selected dates until January 2 – it is open from 4.30-10pm and last entry is at 8pm.

Admission is £18 for adults, £14 for children and a family of two adults and two children costs £60. Carers and children aged two and under go free.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: http://christmasatwimpole.co.uk.

