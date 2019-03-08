Mathematical artist Chris Koster to showcase recent work at Ely exhibition this month

A mathematical artist is showcasing some of his finest work at an exhibition in Ely this month.

Chris Koster's 'Infinite' series will be on display to visitors, which originates from a single mathematical formula that creates a higher-dimensional meta-image that he elicits each unique abstract composition.

As well as his recent Cambridge solo exhibition 'Infinite Realm', Chris' compositions have been hailed as a new art form, created purely by mathematics rather than traditional painting methods.

Since studying mathematics and science at the University of Cambridge, Chris has brought this interest into his artwork, and released his first major series for sale to art collectors earlier this year.

Chris' art has been previously described as baffling, beautiful and thoroughly arresting, making up the twenty-seven piece series with his latest work.

The exhibition runs until Monday, August 26 at the Babylon Gallery, Waterside, Ely, and it is free entry.

For more information on Chris' art and when he will be in attendance, email chriskosterart@gmail.com or visit https://www.chriskosterart.com.

