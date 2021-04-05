News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Dad’s extreme running challenge raises over £1,100 for food bank cause

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:31 PM April 5, 2021   
Chris Kirk running

Chris Kirk ran four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours to fundraise for an organisation which supports food banks across the country. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Kirk

An Ely dad has raised £1,179 for food banks across the country by completing the 4x4x48 Challenge – a four-mile run, every four hours for 48 hours.

Chris Kirk was fundraising for the Trussell Trust, a national cause which arranges emergency food supplies for families in need.

Ely, Cambridge and Wisbech food banks are among the 1,200 locations currently supported in its network.

Chris completed the challenges last month over a weekend, running a total of 48 miles over two days – and even through the night.

The 4x4x48 Challenge is the brainchild of David Goggins, an American ultra-endurance athlete and motivational speaker who encourages participants around the world to take part through his social media channels.

You may also want to watch:

Chris said afterwards: “Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me, checked in between laps, helped me to plan and train and donated.”

Chris' GoFundMe page is still open for donations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boat Race 2021: Residents opt for DIY van-tage point
  2. 2 Boat Race 2021: Cambridge win but glorious advert for Fens
  3. 3 Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away
  1. 4 12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease
  2. 5 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 6 Plans submitted for 116 homes at former Westmill Foods site in Ely
  4. 7 Cash machine grabbed in East Cambs ram raid
  5. 8 11 of our favourite photos of the day Ely hosted the Boat Race
  6. 9 Remoteness a key reason why Ely is hosting Boat Race
People
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

1954 Series 1 Land Rover stolen from an outbuilding in Wilburton

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Bishop's Way Footpath

Environment News

Shock as historic path is 'completely decimated' for ditch maintenance

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The Three Pickerels at Mepal

Easter

11 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The Leys School

Peterborough Magistrates Court

School fined after visitor trips, falls and dies

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus