Dad’s extreme running challenge raises over £1,100 for food bank cause
- Credit: Supplied by Chris Kirk
An Ely dad has raised £1,179 for food banks across the country by completing the 4x4x48 Challenge – a four-mile run, every four hours for 48 hours.
Chris Kirk was fundraising for the Trussell Trust, a national cause which arranges emergency food supplies for families in need.
Ely, Cambridge and Wisbech food banks are among the 1,200 locations currently supported in its network.
Chris completed the challenges last month over a weekend, running a total of 48 miles over two days – and even through the night.
The 4x4x48 Challenge is the brainchild of David Goggins, an American ultra-endurance athlete and motivational speaker who encourages participants around the world to take part through his social media channels.
Chris said afterwards: “Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me, checked in between laps, helped me to plan and train and donated.”
Chris' GoFundMe page is still open for donations.
