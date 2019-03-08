Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

For batter or worse there was plenty of fun to be had at the Big Pancake Party at Ely Cathedral on Shrove Tuesday

PUBLISHED: 14:30 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 11 March 2019

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Archant

Cathedrals across the country have traditionally staged their own pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRALPancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Cathedrals across the country have traditionally staged their own pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

Ely Cathedral has always been to the fore when it comes to seeing if their choristers are ‘batter’ runners than other members of the church community.

By the end of course it is always difficult to judge who won or lost during the traditional Big Pancake Party co-ordinated in cathedrals nationwide by the Church Urban Fund Food Poverty campaign.

Visitors to Ely dug deep to support the charity that raises awareness of food poverty in this country where some families struggle to put food on the table and where children still go to school hungry.

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRALPancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

The pancake races in Ely were officially started by the mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse, who described it later as a “good and fairly fought contest”.

A cathedral spokesman thanked “everyone that came along and helped us raise money for the charity”.

Following the races, pancakes were made available for everyone who attended with a collection for the Church Urban Fund.

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRALPancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRALPancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: MIKE ROUSEPancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRALPancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: MIKE ROUSEPancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

Family’s tribute to a much loved and respected Ely publican as they gather for special tree planting ceremony

A special tree planting ceremony to remember popular Ely publican Steve Baxter who died at the age of 62. His family and friends gathered for the short simple ceremony in Ely. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

REVIEW: Viva’s performance of Chicago was fantastically choreographed delivering powerful music

And All That Jazz....Viva Youth to get you dancing in Chicago at King's Theatre in Newmarket. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely man tells council of his dream to create a haven where people can ‘escape to get away from the hustle and bustle of life’

Shepherd's hut converted to eco friendly holiday lets and a bit of angling - some of the images provided by the applicant to East Cambs for a new tourism venture. Picture; EAST CAMBS PLANNING

Can you help council find the culprits who dumped a vast mountain of waste in the East Cambridgeshire countryside at Mepal?

Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. East Cambs Council desperately want to track down and prosecute those who dumped this material off the A142. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

Family’s tribute to a much loved and respected Ely publican as they gather for special tree planting ceremony

A special tree planting ceremony to remember popular Ely publican Steve Baxter who died at the age of 62. His family and friends gathered for the short simple ceremony in Ely. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

REVIEW: Viva’s performance of Chicago was fantastically choreographed delivering powerful music

And All That Jazz....Viva Youth to get you dancing in Chicago at King's Theatre in Newmarket. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely man tells council of his dream to create a haven where people can ‘escape to get away from the hustle and bustle of life’

Shepherd's hut converted to eco friendly holiday lets and a bit of angling - some of the images provided by the applicant to East Cambs for a new tourism venture. Picture; EAST CAMBS PLANNING

Can you help council find the culprits who dumped a vast mountain of waste in the East Cambridgeshire countryside at Mepal?

Fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal. East Cambs Council desperately want to track down and prosecute those who dumped this material off the A142. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Latest from the Ely Standard

For batter or worse there was plenty of fun to be had at the Big Pancake Party at Ely Cathedral on Shrove Tuesday

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

Car careers into front garden following collision in village

The aftermath of the collision in Woodhurst. Picture: CFRS

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will amuse adults as much as it entertains youngsters

Lego 2 Movie The Second Part

Years & Years to headline Newmarket Nights concert at racecourse

Synth-pop trio Years & Years will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists