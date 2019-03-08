Gallery

For batter or worse there was plenty of fun to be had at the Big Pancake Party at Ely Cathedral on Shrove Tuesday

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL Archant

Cathedrals across the country have traditionally staged their own pancake race on Shrove Tuesday.

Ely Cathedral has always been to the fore when it comes to seeing if their choristers are ‘batter’ runners than other members of the church community.

By the end of course it is always difficult to judge who won or lost during the traditional Big Pancake Party co-ordinated in cathedrals nationwide by the Church Urban Fund Food Poverty campaign.

Visitors to Ely dug deep to support the charity that raises awareness of food poverty in this country where some families struggle to put food on the table and where children still go to school hungry.

The pancake races in Ely were officially started by the mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse, who described it later as a “good and fairly fought contest”.

A cathedral spokesman thanked “everyone that came along and helped us raise money for the charity”.

Following the races, pancakes were made available for everyone who attended with a collection for the Church Urban Fund.

