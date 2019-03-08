Advanced search

Fun in its shroves at pancake day races at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 14:30 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 11 March 2019

Pancake races in Ely Cathedral.Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Archant

Fun was delivered in its shroves when parishioners joined the annual pancake race at Ely Cathedral.

The competition was fierce to see if choristers were ‘batter’ runners than older members of the church community.

The races were officially started by Ely mayor, Councillor Mike Rouse, who said: “Honoured to be the official starter for the annual Shrove Tuesday choristers pancake race in the cathedral.

“A good and fairly fought contest.”

A Cathedral spokesman said: “Thanks to everyone that came along and helped us raise money for the Church Urban Fund Food Poverty campaign.” The charity CUF is a practical response to unmet need and has been active in local communities for more than 30 years.

A spokesman said: “The focus of our Lent resources and appeal is on loneliness and isolation.

“Our resources include a Lent course, suitable for individual and small group use.

“Resources for your church, films to watch, a prayer guide and case studies of projects that are working to turn the tide on loneliness and isolation.”

