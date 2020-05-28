Advanced search

Choir members sing from the same hymn sheet in lockdown fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 07:01 29 May 2020

Choir members are aiming to cover 20,000 steps across two weeks to raise money for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.



Although they may be apart, one choir group has continued to sing from the same hymn sheet by covering 20,000 steps for charity.

Members from Sing! Choirs have taken part in the two-week fundraising challenge to raise money for the Arthur Rank Hospice, which began on Saturday, May 23 and lasts until Saturday, June 6.

So far, the group has raised over £2,100, smashing their initial £500 target, with members playing their part from the likes of Littleport, Soham and Cambridge.

The idea came from Kathryn Rowland, director of Sing! Choirs, who wanted to keep her singers in touch with one another during the lockdown.

“I try to come up with innovative ideas, so I thought about doing something during lockdown,” she said.

“A team of 34 are doing it and they are using social media to communicate in a group, saying what they have been doing.

“The idea is we sing while we walk, so we are doing lots of steps and it’s really nice. People are sending lots of photos and it gets people out and about.”

The challenge can be completed in one day or over several days, which was encouraged by Kathryn during some of her virtual sessions she is now running.

Kathryn along with her singers have released their charity lockdown single ‘Something Inside So Strong’ and have received healthy support from the local community.

Since the group formed in 2011, around £33,000 has been raised for different charities including Arthur Rank Hospice, and this latest fundraiser Kathryn hopes can help members stay together in a different way.

“We did a charity single not long ago and raised £2,500 through that. Some went to Arthur Rank Hospice and some to All in Sound,” she said.

“Our donations may be a drop in the ocean, but hopefully they will help Arthur Rank Hospice through this time and carry on providing the important work they do.

“We have been meeting every week singing from our homes and people are embracing it, so it’s keeping that community together.

“It’s really important for people making those connections, to see people who they may not have seen in a while.

“People taking part can get that sense of achievement and the feeling they’ve contributed to something and that we can make a difference.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2ZLoT9l.

