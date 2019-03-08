Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely
PUBLISHED: 10:25 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 15 April 2019
It was a musical extravaganza not to be missed as more than 30 children joined forces to sing at a festival in Ely.
The Spring Meadow Choir took part in the event at The Maltings over two evenings.
It was organised by David Meek and was a great opportunity for all the local schools to come together to share their musical talents.
The choir also had chance to wear their new choir t-shirts funded by the school and the PFSA.
They sang three songs 'lets go fly a kite', 'true colours' and ' I just can't wait to be king'.
Mrs Goodger, whose son sings in the choir, said: “ Last night especially for children so young I thought they all did amazingly well both on stage and off,and I really enjoyed their performance.”
“For a six year old it is an amazing experience to help develop confidence”.
The two evenings included various performances from choirs, recorder groups to string instruments and a special duet performance by two harpists which concluded the Tuesday evening performance.