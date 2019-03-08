Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:25 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 15 April 2019

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Archant

It was a musical extravaganza not to be missed as more than 30 children joined forces to sing at a festival in Ely.

The Spring Meadow Choir took part in the event at The Maltings over two evenings.

It was organised by David Meek and was a great opportunity for all the local schools to come together to share their musical talents.

The choir also had chance to wear their new choir t-shirts funded by the school and the PFSA.

They sang three songs 'lets go fly a kite', 'true colours' and ' I just can't wait to be king'.

Mrs Goodger, whose son sings in the choir, said: “ Last night especially for children so young I thought they all did amazingly well both on stage and off,and I really enjoyed their performance.”

“For a six year old it is an amazing experience to help develop confidence”.

The two evenings included various performances from choirs, recorder groups to string instruments and a special duet performance by two harpists which concluded the Tuesday evening performance.

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambs Police toast success of rural crime team showing £67,000 worth of stolen goods recovered by their officers this month

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Bellway come to the aid of Cottenham village youth football team by providing them with a new kit

Bellway�s Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Presentation of kit to football team. Picture; BELLWAY

Sporting lunch in Ely will give major funding boost to promising young East Cambridgeshire athlete Maisey Snaith

Athlete Maisey Snaith will receive a special award at a lunch in Ely on Friday May 3. It will help her, financially, combine studies with training. Picture; SUBMITTED

Skydiving Ely work colleagues take the leap to raise money for rescue dog Asha

Jane Dunsmore and Tony Read, who both work at Tesco in Ely, took part in the tandem skydive on April 10 to help little dog Asha get much-needed treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Action over street based violence in Cambridgeshire as police chief speaks of ‘heart breaking cases’ where young people have been stabbed to death

Supt Jon Hutchinson (right) with police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite. Supt Hutchinson has revealed details of how Cambs Police has created a new priority about street based violence. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists