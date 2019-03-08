Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL. Archant

It was a musical extravaganza not to be missed as more than 30 children joined forces to sing at a festival in Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Spring Meadow Choir took part in the event at The Maltings over two evenings.

It was organised by David Meek and was a great opportunity for all the local schools to come together to share their musical talents.

The choir also had chance to wear their new choir t-shirts funded by the school and the PFSA.

They sang three songs 'lets go fly a kite', 'true colours' and ' I just can't wait to be king'.

Mrs Goodger, whose son sings in the choir, said: “ Last night especially for children so young I thought they all did amazingly well both on stage and off,and I really enjoyed their performance.”

“For a six year old it is an amazing experience to help develop confidence”.

The two evenings included various performances from choirs, recorder groups to string instruments and a special duet performance by two harpists which concluded the Tuesday evening performance.