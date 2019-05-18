Kind-hearted choir boys to take on sponsored cycle ride to raise money for tours

A team of choir boys from Ely Cathedral are taking part in a sponsored cycle ride in aid of the Choir Tour Fund.

James, Max, Theo and Tom want to raise £500 to make sure that future choristers can sing at events around the world the same as they have.

The Choir Tour Fund has allowed them to travel to Poland, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, with their most recent tour to Estonia last summer.

There is no charge to parents for these tours, which are made possible through fundraising events.

They have also been lucky enough to perform in concert, on television, radio and make a CD.

It comes as the boys will sing in their last service at the cathedral to mark four years of service in July.

The ride will take place on June 1 from King's Lynn to Ely.

They will also be joined by fellow year 8s from King's Ely Junior who are raising money for Cancer Research UK.

