Published: 2:58 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 2:59 PM March 4, 2021

Children in east Cambridgeshire have been challenged to design their own face mask in a competition judged by a CBBC and YouTube star.

Healthcare provider Medicspot launched the competition to promote mask-wearing, challenging primary school pupils across Ely to put their creative skills to the test.

The Medicspot Face Mask Challenge is open to all children aged between five and 14 at primary and secondary schools throughout the area, including Cottenham Primary School.

Ely children are encouraged to complete the challenge while at home by printing out the face mask template from the Medicspot website and letting their creativity flow.

The winning entry, judged by CBBC presenter and YouTube star Joe Tasker, will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies as well as 30 face masks featuring their spectacular design to share with their classmates.

Another 20 winners will also win a face mask featuring their design, with four in each of the five age categories - five and six; seven and eight; nine and ten; 11 and 12; and ages 13 and 14.

Face masks featuring all the winning designs will be made available to purchase online – with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

In a survey of 1,000 UK secondary school pupils by Medicspot, over half (57 per cent) of the pupils surveyed said they would be interested in designing their own face mask to help express themselves.

Dr Johnson D’souza, Medical Director at Medicspot, said: “We wanted to give children across Ely the opportunity to get involved in the challenge and design their own face mask.

“We hope the competition will encourage children in the local area to keep wearing their masks when necessary and allow their imagination to run wild”, said Dr D’souza.

Children have until the end of May to get their entries in. To download the mask template and enter, go to www.medicspot.co.uk/mask