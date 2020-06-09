Video

Children’s care home in Cambs records lockdown music video in sign language

Staff and children at Sunflowers Care in Cottenham recorded A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman in sign language. Picture: Supplied Archant

A children’s care home in Cambridgeshire have recorded an impressive Greatest Showman lockdown music video, all in sign language.

Sunflowers Care in Cottenham released the video to ‘A Million Dreams’ on social media after a joint effort from staff and children.

It took them 10 hours to put together but was worth every minute as Sunflowers Care say they are “so proud” of the final product.

A spokesman said: “I enlisted the help of a staff member who is fluent in British Sign Language, Lauren, and we chose the track from The Greatest Showman.

“We broke the song down into individual lines so that everyone could chose a line to sign. Lauren then taught everyone their line by sending them videos of her signing their line.

“Everybody practiced their line and we filmed them all individually, which was a lot of fun. Lauren and I put all the individual videos together on an app with the track in the background.

“We even managed to get one of our little sunflowers to sing the very last line. We wanted to send out a positive and happy message during these very challenging times.

“We see ourselves as a sunflower family and wanted to portray that in our song.”

Sunflowers Care is a residential and respite unit in Cottenham, near Cambridge, for children with complex healthcare needs.

To find out more about their work, visit: www.sunflowers-care.co.uk

