Children send letters in return for VE Day memories from older residents

PUBLISHED: 13:45 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 07 May 2020

Children from The Shade and Weatheralls schools in Soham have been sending letters to older residents in return for VE Day memories to mark the occasion. Pictures: WEATHERALLS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

Children from two Soham primary schools have teamed up with some of the town’s older residents to celebrate VE Day.

The Shade and Weatheralls schools alongside Soham Lodge Care Centre are working together as part of an intergenerational penpal project to mark the occasion, from sending musical videos to performing martial arts.

Both schools are taking part in the Soham Write and Unite project, where over 30 children have written letters to older residents in return for a letter sharing memories of VE Day and other post-war experiences.

Wendy Lansdown, community engagement manager at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Many of the residents are shielding and they are delighted to be taking part.

“Some residents at Soham Lodge are not only taking part in the letter writing, but also making a film of their memories which they will share with the children. This is a wonderful way to commemorate VE day whilst creating a piece of social history.”

