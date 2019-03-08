Advanced search

Children's doctor that created new hearing device meets The Duke of York

PUBLISHED: 15:28 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 30 October 2019

A children's doctor showcased an innovative hearing device that she created to The Duke of York. Dr Tasmin Brown with Delilah O'Riordan. Picture: SUPPLIED

A children's doctor showcased an innovative hearing device that she created to The Duke of York. Dr Tasmin Brown with Delilah O'Riordan. Picture: SUPPLIED

A children's doctor from Cambridgeshire showcased an innovative hearing device to The Duke of York that she created to help younsters.

A children's doctor showcased an innovative hearing device that she created to The Duke of York. Dr Tamsin Brown showcases the device to The Duke of York. Picture: KAREN MASON

Tamsin Holland Brown, who works for Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, designed the product after her daughter experienced glue ear in 2014.

She met The Duke to showcase her work on his royal visit to Cambridge on Tuesday October 29.

Using Bluetooth technology, the headset can connect to a small microphone attached to the lapel of a parent or teacher enabling the child to hear everything being said.

Some children are unable to hear well while they have glue ear and this can in turn affect their speech, language, listening and learning abilities.

A children's doctor showcased an innovative hearing device that she created to The Duke of York. Lilac Brown is pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dr Holland Brown said: "I wanted to find a solution for the many other children being affected by this common condition.

"In my own time, I set up the Hear Glue Ear research project and put together a cost-effective headset and microphone.

"The headset uses a bone conduction transducer which transmits sound as a vibration, through the cheekbones directly to the inner ear, missing out the ear drum and any glue ear."

Entrepreneurial advances in medical technology are of particular interest to The Duke, and a core focus of HRH's Pitch@Palace initiative, which supports work of entrepreneurs.

The headset can also connect to an app which was developed with Cambridge Digital Health and the Cambridge Hearing Trust.

It also provides parents access to reliable information about glue ear, speech and language therapy can be uploaded onto the app, and parents are also able to track their child's progress.

Tamsin's daughter Lilac - now aged 9 - is in no doubt that the headset helped her enormously.

She said: "Mum noticed that when I got a cold or an ear-ache I asked "what" some of the time and got words wrong," she said.

"It's hardest to hear when I'm in a crowded place and that is when I most liked to wear the headset. Now my glue ear has gone. I think my mum's an amazing doctor. To other children who have glue ear remember it's the glue ear that's difficult and not you."

Dr Holland Brown is now aiming for affordable headsets to be available for patients.

"The vision is for the headsets and apps to be available across the NHS as well as hospitals abroad who need more affordable solutions," she added.

Most Read

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Teenage ‘wannabe sprinters’ arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage “wannabe sprinters” have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

