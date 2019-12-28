Advanced search

Children deck the halls with Christmas cheer at Ely care home

PUBLISHED: 11:24 28 December 2019

Children deck the halls with Christmas cheer at Ely care home. Picture: SPRING MEADOW

Children deck the halls with Christmas cheer at Ely care home. Picture: SPRING MEADOW

Children brought cheer to residents at an Ely care home by performing Christmas classics.

Children deck the halls with Christmas cheer at Ely care home. Picture: SPRING MEADOWChildren deck the halls with Christmas cheer at Ely care home. Picture: SPRING MEADOW

The choir from Spring Meadow School were invited to sing at Roslyn Court.

The choir of 35 children entertained the residents and staff by singing Christmas songs and were encouraged to join in playing bells to accompany the choir.

Residents shared tasty treats while clapping along to children singing pop songs and carols.

Roslyn Court also arranged a visit from Father Christmas and provided a gift for all the choir children.

Children could sit and talk about their Christmas wishes and any plans they had for the school holidays.

The school would like to thank the staff and residents of Roslyn Court for their hospitality.

They were supported in their singing practice by Miss Bean and Mrs Wymer, who took centre stage to lead the children in their songs.

