Children learn life-saving CPR at Ely primary school

PUBLISHED: 12:02 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 30 October 2019

Children learn life-saving CPR at Ely primary school. Picture: ISLE OF ELY PRIMARY

Children learn life-saving CPR at Ely primary school. Picture: ISLE OF ELY PRIMARY

Children at an Ely primary school learnt life-saving skills to raise awareness of heart conditions.

Isle of Ely Primary School welcomed crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance on October 17.

Basic CPR was demonstrated for pupils and parents and advice given on using defibrillators.

The event came after parent Charlotte Salmons, 33, suffered a cardiac arrest in 2017.

Since then the mum-of-two has worked with teams across the region to raise awareness of basic CPR.

Her husband James saved her life after he had undergone the basic training at work 18 months prior.

She said: "The school has been amazing and so supportive.

"It's about having knowledge that something like this could happen to anyone, at any age."

CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It's a life saving medical procedure which is given to someone who is in cardiac arrest. It helps to pump blood around the person's body when their heart can't.

