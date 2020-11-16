Advanced search

Children make TV debut singing from Ely Cathedral as part of charity choir

PUBLISHED: 17:38 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 16 November 2020

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show.

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

Archant

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year’s BBC Children In Need show.

Anya, 13, who is in Year 9 at Soham Village College

Having been chosen by Sing! Choirs director Kathryn Rowland to represent the region as part of the charity’s country-wide choir, the children were given the chance to record at Ely Cathedral during half-term.

Those involved were Anya and Freddie, who are both 13 and in Year 9 at Soham Village College, 11-year-old Noah who is in Year 7 at Ely College, and 10-year-old Annabelle who is in Year 6 at Ely St Mary’s Junior School.

Their solo performances were then aired as part of Friday night’s fundraising broadcast on the BBC which raised more than £37 million.

Freddie, 13, who is in Year 9 at Soham Village College

Noah, 11, who is in Year 7 at Ely College

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Noah, 11, who is in Year 7 at Ely College, is pictured. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLANDFour children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Noah, 11, who is in Year 7 at Ely College, is pictured. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

Annabelle, 10, who is in Year 6 at Ely St Mary's Junior School

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Anya, 13, who is in Year 9 at Soham Village College, is pictured. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLANDFour children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Anya, 13, who is in Year 9 at Soham Village College, is pictured. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Freddie, 13, who is in Year 9 at Soham Village College, is pictured. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLANDFour children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Freddie, 13, who is in Year 9 at Soham Village College, is pictured. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

