Children make TV debut singing from Ely Cathedral as part of charity choir

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show.

Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year’s BBC Children In Need show.

Having been chosen by Sing! Choirs director Kathryn Rowland to represent the region as part of the charity’s country-wide choir, the children were given the chance to record at Ely Cathedral during half-term.

Those involved were Anya and Freddie, who are both 13 and in Year 9 at Soham Village College, 11-year-old Noah who is in Year 7 at Ely College, and 10-year-old Annabelle who is in Year 6 at Ely St Mary’s Junior School.

Their solo performances were then aired as part of Friday night’s fundraising broadcast on the BBC which raised more than £37 million.

