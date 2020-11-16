Four children from East Cambridgeshire made their national television debut as part of this year's BBC Children In Need show. Anya, 13, who is in Year 9 at Soham Village College, is pictured. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND
Having been chosen by Sing! Choirs director Kathryn Rowland to represent the region as part of the charity’s country-wide choir, the children were given the chance to record at Ely Cathedral during half-term.
Those involved were Anya and Freddie, who are both 13 and in Year 9 at Soham Village College, 11-year-old Noah who is in Year 7 at Ely College, and 10-year-old Annabelle who is in Year 6 at Ely St Mary’s Junior School.
Their solo performances were then aired as part of Friday night’s fundraising broadcast on the BBC which raised more than £37 million.
