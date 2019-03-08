Littleport schoolchildren raise thousands for teacher's charity trek across the Himalayas

Children at Millfield Primary School take part in a Colour Run to raise funds for their teacher's charity trek this autumn. Picture: KIM ASHBY Archant

A Littleport school has managed to raise over £3,000 for the trip of a lifetime recently.

Over 130 pupils from Millfield Primary School took part in a colour run around their school field to fund their PE teacher Kim Ashby's trek across the Himalayas this autumn in aid of breast cancer charity, Coppafeel!.

Kim is climbing amid a star-studded line-up, including Nadia Sawalha from Loose Women, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays and ambassador for event organiser Fabulous Challenges, Giovanna Fletcher.

Kim was delighted with the current fundraising efforts made, and said: "It's even more incredible as the children have actually raised double what we initially thought and it's at £3600!

"With the help of my incredible Year Six sports leaders, the children came out for their running slot and had 15 minutes to complete as many laps as they could.

"We even had a couple of teaching assistants getting stuck in, and I dressed up as a colourful superhero!"

"They looked amazing."

Coppafeel! is the first UK charity to solely raise awareness of breast cancer amongst young people and aims to educate people on how to lead healthy lifestyles from a young age.