Pudsey power! Ely childminders raise hundreds of pounds for Children in Need

More than £900 has been raised for Children in Need after a morning of fun for childminders in Ely.

Around 70 children attended Treetops, in Lancaster Way, yesterday afternoon (November 14) to play and share snacks.

Sue Smith organised the event along with raffles including Take That memorabilia.

The main raffle included generous donations from Ely toy shop, Cherry Hill Chocolates, The Treasure Chest and more.

Since 1980 Children in Need has raised more than £1 billion for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

