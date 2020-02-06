Advanced search

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children's confidence in new project

PUBLISHED: 15:13 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 06 February 2020

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children’s confidence in new project. Pictured are Sue Smith and Susie Morris. Picture: SUE SMITH

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children's confidence in new project. Pictured are Sue Smith and Susie Morris. Picture: SUE SMITH

Archant

Two childminders from Ely have been awarded just under £10,000 to work with children and their families to help build confidence in communication, language and literacy (CLL) as part of a new project.

Sue Smith and Susie Morris will run the REAL Project Cambridgeshire to help parents from up to eight families in understanding their child's development with home learning before they go to reception class.

The pair will be working with the National Children's Bureau (NCB) to provide training to support children within the ORIM framework representing opportunities, recognition, interaction and modelling.

Both having taken part in a pilot of the REAL programme in 2014 with the National Children's Bureau, it's aim is to engage parents and settings in their children's early literacy development.

Sue said: "We are both passionate about caring for children and making their time with us the best it can be, supporting their early years and preparing them for eventual transition to reception.

"This is not all about the children being able to read and write but equipping them with the life skills for them to succeed.

"The transition to school can be a challenging experience for the children and their families so to have a project which will offer support in early literacy development, we feel, will make a huge difference to a child's disposition, attitude and resilience."

The training took place over two days for Sue and Susie on January 25 and February 1, along with 13 practitioners from early years sectors coming together.

Sue said: "Hopefully by the end of the project in June, we will be able to show our evaluation of our findings and how the children are better prepared in not only their early literacy skills, but with their life skills which are vital for their continuing learning and development.

"We will be calling on other professionals in our sector to support us as we run informal literacy events for families and children and enjoy home visits where we will support and encourage children's learning in their own environment, with an aim to cascade the good work of REAL to other early years settings."

The REAL project is supported by the Education and Empowerment Fund (EEF).

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Latest from the Ely Standard

Great British Bake Off’s Sandi Toksvig book becomes one millionth entry at £17m Cambridge University storage facility in Ely

Sandi Toksvig's (left) book 'Toksvig's Guide to France' has become the one millionth entry at Cambridge University Library's storage facility in Ely. Pictures: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images/Cambridge University

Treat your loved one to an evening at Ely Cathedral’s annual ‘sparkling Valentine’s concert’

Ely Cathedral’s annual ‘sparkling Valentine’s concert’ returns to the city on Friday February 15 with guest soloists including soprano Susan Parkes, violinist Martyn Jackson and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children’s confidence in new project

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children’s confidence in new project. Pictured are Sue Smith and Susie Morris. Picture: SUE SMITH

Upgrade of Cambridge to Huntingdon A14 will open ahead of schedule it has been announced today

The 750-metre long River Great Ouse Viaduct on the A14 Huntingdon southern bypass

Rise in fines for children missing school in Cambridgeshire after £336,540 collected last year

The number of parents fined for their child missing school rose by more than half in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Unsplash
Drive 24