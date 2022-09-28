Izzy Barham (left) and Elias Minett won the 'Child of Achievement' and the 'Jay Davison Child of Achievement' awards respectively at this year's Ely Heroes. - Credit: Ely Standard

Coach Izzy Barham has seen rapid progress of her girls’ football team but admitted she does not know “why I’ve won this award” at Ely Heroes.

Izzy, 17, launched a girls’ team at Littleport Rangers FC this year and was named ‘Child of Achievement’ winner for her work on Norwich City’s regional development programme.

“I don’t know why I’ve won this award; I’m shocked,” she said.

“I want to try and get recognition from this to take my career further.”

Other award finalists

Oliver Brasher - After experiencing a traumatic incident, Oliver has worked hard to overcome the effects and deal with acute anxiety to rebuild his confidence, as well as being an advocate for children accessing mental health support.

Elias Minett (winner of Jay Davison Child of Achievement) – the three-year-old was diagnosed with Hurler’s syndrome, a life-threatening disease, and has helped encourage around 300 bone marrow donors sign up to the Bone Marrow Register.