News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Football coach shell-shocked to win achievement award

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:00 AM September 28, 2022
Child of achievement winners Ely Hero Awards 2022

Izzy Barham (left) and Elias Minett won the 'Child of Achievement' and the 'Jay Davison Child of Achievement' awards respectively at this year's Ely Heroes. - Credit: Ely Standard

Coach Izzy Barham has seen rapid progress of her girls’ football team but admitted she does not know “why I’ve won this award” at Ely Heroes. 

Izzy, 17, launched a girls’ team at Littleport Rangers FC this year and was named ‘Child of Achievement’ winner for her work on Norwich City’s regional development programme. 

“I don’t know why I’ve won this award; I’m shocked,” she said. 

“I want to try and get recognition from this to take my career further.” 

Other award finalists 

Oliver Brasher - After experiencing a traumatic incident, Oliver has worked hard to overcome the effects and deal with acute anxiety to rebuild his confidence, as well as being an advocate for children accessing mental health support. 

Elias Minett (winner of Jay Davison Child of Achievement) – the three-year-old was diagnosed with Hurler’s syndrome, a life-threatening disease, and has helped encourage around 300 bone marrow donors sign up to the Bone Marrow Register. 

Ely News

Don't Miss

Station Road, Willingham

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
What's inside The Cromwell Grill & Wine Bar Ely

Food and Drink

Why grill and wine bar is one of Ely's 'most desirable places'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fiat Ducato motorhome in Cottenham

Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Costel Burdulea of Holbeach

Man dies after B1098 ditch crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon