New-look child and family centres get seal of approval

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 December 2018

More than nine out of 10 of people surveyed this winter said they valued Cambridgeshire County Councils child and family centres. Picture: GETTY

More than nine out of 10 of people surveyed this winter said they valued Cambridgeshire County Council’s child and family centres.

Ninety-three per cent of the 330 people who shared their views online and at activity sessions agreed that provision - which was reshaped in April - was helpful.

The survey ran from September to November 2018 to give families the opportunity to feedback on the new service, and to say how the transition period felt.

One respondent said they valued “being able to socialise and make new friends.”

Another said the centres provided “somewhere to learn parenting skills for both new parents and parents who were experiencing difficulties”.

The refreshed and redesigned Child and Family Centre services launched in April 2018 to “better meet the needs of a growing and rural county”.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the Children and Young People Committee, said: “We made extensive changes to our Child and Family Centre offer in April of this year and I’m pleased to see that more than 9 out of 10 people surveyed are finding the range of events and activities that we offer helpful.

“It is also great to see that our outreach events are reaching both existing users and new audiences. It is also encouraging to note that 19 people who responded to the survey expressed an interest in volunteering in our network of child and family centres.”

