'Quick Nick': Chief Constable Nick Dean joins frontline Fen cops in fight against rural crime in Cambridgeshire

11 October, 2019 - 17:08
Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean (pictured left) spent a day on the frontline and joined the fight against Fenland rural crime on Thursday, October 11. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

Chief Constable Nick Dean sprung into action when he gave chase to a suspect during a day out with the rural crime action team.

He was with the team on October 10 when they were alerted to a BMW driver who had failed to stop for police at Littleport.

Mr Dean got his boots muddy when he joined colleagues in chasing after the suspect who had ditched his car and fled across a field.

"It was another opportunity to be out on the frontline and to really understand the great work members of Cambridgeshire Constabulary do each day," he said after his frontline experience.

He praised his officers for their "hard work and commitment".

Mr Dean said: "Although part of the rural crime action week it was a perfect opportunity to be out and support our team.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time back on patrol, working with the team and being at the frontline of policing."

The chief added: "We were directly involved in a number of incidents, one leading to an arrest, and it demonstrated the hard work and commitment of my officers all across the county."

The team visit comes after a spate of rural crime in East Cambridgeshire. The day before his visit, officers were taken on another off-road chase.

RCAT officers in Little Downham pursued a Toyota Rav 4 driver for several miles before they drove into a dead end where four were reported and the car was seized.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Chief Constable Dean saw first-hand the fantastic work the team does to keep the county's rural communities safe.

"His shift ended with a foot-chase through a muddy field which resulted in a man being arrested for numerous offences #Nicked #BackOnTheBeat #QuickNick."

Also on Wednesday (October 9) officers released tips to farmers to prevent hare coursers carrying out the illegal activity on their land.

The advice includes digging a 2ft wide and 2ft deep drench around the field to stop fleeing vehicles getting away and trapping them in place.

RCAT officers also advise farmers plant green crops around their fields to break up the sight lines for dogs - "12 ft strips will do to save costs," said one officer.

Money found on the BMW driver.

