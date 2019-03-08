Man charged with production of cannabis and criminal damage after police discover Cheveley cannabis factory by chance

Man arrested in connection with Cheveley cannabis factory. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Archant

A man has been charged with production of cannabis and criminal damage after a cannabis factory was discovered by chance in Cheveley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Man arrested in connection with Cheveley cannabis factory. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Man arrested in connection with Cheveley cannabis factory. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Officers discovered the plants on Tuesday evening (March 26) at a house in High Street, after being called there on an unrelated matter.

More than 35 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, together with growing equipment, were seized from the house.

The plants are estimated to have a street value of up to £30,000 if all were to reach maturity.

Man arrested in connection with Cheveley cannabis factory. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE Man arrested in connection with Cheveley cannabis factory. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Mark Andrews, 39, of High Street, has been released on bail to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on April 16.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after allegedly damaging a neighbour’s property.

• Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should call police on 101 or report it online. https://www.cambs.police.uk/report.