Knives, knuckle duster and £14,000 in cash seized in ‘money laundering’ raid

PUBLISHED: 12:39 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 22 May 2020

Weapons including knives and a knuckle duster as well as £14,000 in cas were seized when police raided a house in The Hamlet, Chettisham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK

Weapons including knives and a knuckle duster as well as £14,000 in cash were seized when police raided a house in Chettisham.

Using a battering ram to force the door open, police officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Team swooped on a house in The Hamlet yesterday morning (Thursday May 21).

The raid was executed under a section 23 misuse of drugs warrant and a crime has since been raised for money laundering.

