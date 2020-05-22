Knives, knuckle duster and £14,000 in cash seized in ‘money laundering’ raid

Weapons including knives and a knuckle duster as well as £14,000 in cas were seized when police raided a house in The Hamlet, Chettisham. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK Archant

Weapons including knives and a knuckle duster as well as £14,000 in cash were seized when police raided a house in Chettisham.

Using a battering ram to force the door open, police officers from the East Cambs Neighbourhood Team swooped on a house in The Hamlet yesterday morning (Thursday May 21).

The raid was executed under a section 23 misuse of drugs warrant and a crime has since been raised for money laundering.

