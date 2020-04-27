Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE Archant

A Chettisham drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin has been jailed for 30 months.

Acting on intelligence received from members of the public, officers from the Southern Impact Team carried out a warrant at Erjon Madani’s home address in Lynn Road on December 13 last year.

Police also found other drug paraphernalia and mobile phones during the raid.

The 27-year-old was jailed for 30 months at Peterborough Crown Court on April 23 after previously pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

PC Luke Upcott from the Impact Team said: “Drugs wreak havoc on people’s lives, trapping them in addiction and causing misery for communities.

“Drug dealing can often be linked to violence, intimidation and other offences as people desperately try to feed their addictions.

“We’re committed to bringing dealers like Madani before the courts.”