Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely

10 July, 2019 - 15:36
Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely. Picture: 5ASIDECHESS

Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely. Picture: 5ASIDECHESS

Archant

Bookworms in Ely can make new friends while taking part in a short game of chess at Toppings.

The 5asideCHESS team visited the book shop to introduce staff to a unique version of the popular pastime.

It offers players the opportunity to connect and chat by decreasing levels of loneliness and isolation.

You may also want to watch:

Run as a social enterprise, the team have recently been touring around colleges, universities and businesses showing just how easy it is to use the game to start a chat and re-ignite the art of conversation.

Users are encouraged to 'do the 25' and use the game, which comes in its own pack to players, to connect with 25 strangers.

"Now not only can you find yourself the perfect read at Toppings, you can also indulge yourself in a game of chess and meet someone new," a spokesperson said.

5asideCHESS is sponsored by commercial kitchen cleaning company Bright Hygiene.

To find out more visit http://www.5asidechess.com

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Her Majesty The Queen greeted by crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags as she arrives at new Royal Papworth Hospital

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at the new Royal Papworth Hospital to crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Her Majesty The Queen officially opens Royal Papworth Hospital and learns of life-saving work as she meets world class staff and speaks to patients

The Queen visits the new Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 9. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Her Majesty The Queen greeted by crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags as she arrives at new Royal Papworth Hospital

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at the new Royal Papworth Hospital to crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Her Majesty The Queen officially opens Royal Papworth Hospital and learns of life-saving work as she meets world class staff and speaks to patients

The Queen visits the new Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 9. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Latest from the Ely Standard

Community transport provider FACT axes commercial fleet, returning for the first time to its core principles of dial-a-ride and local support

FACT chairman Gary Christy who outlined massive changes to the community transport provider. One change has been to axe all commercial contracts such as the provision of four mini buses for Wisbech Grammar School (left). Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely

Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely. Picture: 5ASIDECHESS

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Reggae Reggae Sauce entrepreneur Levi Roots set to spice up East Cambridgeshire business networking event

Entrepreneur Levi Roots to speak at East Cambridgeshire business event in November. Picture: EAST CAMBS

REVIEW: Booksmart is a legitimately funny and affecting coming of age drama

Book Smart is showing at Saffron Screen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists