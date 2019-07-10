Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely

Enjoy a short game of chess and make new friends at Toppings book shop in Ely.

Bookworms in Ely can make new friends while taking part in a short game of chess at Toppings.

The 5asideCHESS team visited the book shop to introduce staff to a unique version of the popular pastime.

It offers players the opportunity to connect and chat by decreasing levels of loneliness and isolation.

Run as a social enterprise, the team have recently been touring around colleges, universities and businesses showing just how easy it is to use the game to start a chat and re-ignite the art of conversation.

Users are encouraged to 'do the 25' and use the game, which comes in its own pack to players, to connect with 25 strangers.

"Now not only can you find yourself the perfect read at Toppings, you can also indulge yourself in a game of chess and meet someone new," a spokesperson said.

5asideCHESS is sponsored by commercial kitchen cleaning company Bright Hygiene.

To find out more visit http://www.5asidechess.com

