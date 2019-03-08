Ely charity Earth bring in the harvest thanks to fundraising supper

A cheque for £220 was presented to an Ely charity that provides horticultural training and therapy to people with disabilities.

The money for Earth was raised from the recent harvest supper at St Peter's Church in Broad Street.

Cannon Paul Andrews met with Earth members and chairman Vicky Hearne-Casapieri along with congregation members.

Earth is an independent horticultural charity based at Larkfield, High Barns, in Ely.

The charity's objects are to provide or assist in the provision of facilities for recreation and leisure time occupation to adults who have learning difficulties by giving them opportunities to acquire horticultural skills through training and work experience.

They have representatives from the charity selling plants and vegetable from stalls at local events throughout the year.

They also regularly have a stall at the Methodist church sale during the summer months, and attend Eel Day, Ethelreda and Apple Day fairs.